$24.60 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce $24.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.49 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markforged stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Markforged has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51.

