245,339 Shares in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

MYPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,774. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

