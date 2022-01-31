255,136 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 255,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Adient by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

