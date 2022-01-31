$256.05 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report $256.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.90 million. AZEK reported sales of $212.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of AZEK opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

