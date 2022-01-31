$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $87.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.94. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $82.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 584,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.