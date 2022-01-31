$300.60 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $300.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.60 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

