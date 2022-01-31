32,500 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Bought by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $118.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $253.73.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

