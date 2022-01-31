3,257,005 Shares in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,257,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,231,000. Amryt Pharma makes up about 1.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.14% of Amryt Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMYT opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMYT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

