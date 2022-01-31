$33.52 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $33.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the lowest is $31.64 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.73 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

