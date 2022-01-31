$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce $333.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

