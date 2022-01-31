389,405 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 389,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.74% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

SUPN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

