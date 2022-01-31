3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Up 4.2%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.19. 57,589 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000.

