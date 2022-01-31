466,049 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,889,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.52% of EchoStar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

