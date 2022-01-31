$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $45.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $196.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,853 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

