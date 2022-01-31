$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $48.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $186.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $189.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.45 million, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.