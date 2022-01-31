49,500 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

