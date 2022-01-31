$497.43 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report sales of $497.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.25 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $484.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,492 shares of company stock worth $3,606,500. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

