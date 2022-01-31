$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.41. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

