51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 436,137 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $49.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam increased its position in 51job by 846.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in 51job by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 51job by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.