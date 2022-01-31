51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 436,137 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $49.20.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.58.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
