$560.30 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $560.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.70 million to $560.90 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

