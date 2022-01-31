561,652 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 561,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of CWK opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

