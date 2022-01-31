56,840 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

