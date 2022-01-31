$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.59 million to $69.40 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $296.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.06 million to $296.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CalAmp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

