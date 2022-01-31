748,600 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 748,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 7.39% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

SBEA opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.75.

SBEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

