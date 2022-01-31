749,400 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.24% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRON. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,870,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

