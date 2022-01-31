75,000 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.86 and a 52 week high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

