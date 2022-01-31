$82.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $82.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.32 million and the lowest is $81.66 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $333.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

