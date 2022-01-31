89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires $37,500.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. 418,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,395. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 30.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

