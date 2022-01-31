A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

