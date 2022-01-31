Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 523,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

