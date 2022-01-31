AbbVie (ABBV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):

1/27/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $155.00.

1/24/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $150.00.

1/13/2022 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00.

12/17/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.89. 10,299,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.86 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

