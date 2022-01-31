AbbVie (ABBV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):
- 1/27/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $155.00.
- 1/24/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $150.00.
- 1/13/2022 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00.
- 12/17/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
NYSE ABBV traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.89. 10,299,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.86 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
