AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.