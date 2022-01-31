AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Cut by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,626 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 7.0% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.34. 172,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.86 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

