Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Purchases £11,450 in Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Ian Cadby bought 5,000 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($15,447.92).

Shares of AAIF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 227 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 165,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,875. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 213 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.60 ($3.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

