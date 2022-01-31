Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.50). Approximately 593,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 674,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.47).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £421.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

