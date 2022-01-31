ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABGI. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 104,584 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.70 on Monday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.