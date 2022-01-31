ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $16.01 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

