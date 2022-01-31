abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 458,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 279,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period.

