abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 458,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 279,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.