Abri SPAC I Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 7th (NASDAQ:ASPAU)

Abri SPAC I’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 7th. Abri SPAC I had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Abri SPAC I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:ASPAU opened at $10.28 on Monday. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abri SPAC I stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

