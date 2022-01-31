Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,304 shares of company stock worth $6,448,725 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $342.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.11 and a 200 day moving average of $349.82. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

