Accuray Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Accuray in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARAY. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

In related news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Accuray by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 823,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Accuray by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accuray by 3,437.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

