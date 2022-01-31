Actinium 1-Day Volume Hits $16,896.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $451,118.48 and $16,896.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,550,700 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

