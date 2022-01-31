Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.