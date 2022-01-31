Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 5,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,194,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $949,698. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after buying an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 673.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 405,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

