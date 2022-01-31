ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.61. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.