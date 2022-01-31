Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

