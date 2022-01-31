Adshares Market Capitalization Tops $44.41 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $44.41 million and $911,799.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00133834 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,831,727 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

