ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ETR ADV traded up €2.10 ($2.36) during trading on Monday, hitting €14.82 ($16.65). 958,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.18 and its 200 day moving average is €12.84. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of €15.48 ($17.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $750.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
