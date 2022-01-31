ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR ADV traded up €2.10 ($2.36) during trading on Monday, hitting €14.82 ($16.65). 958,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.18 and its 200 day moving average is €12.84. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of €15.48 ($17.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $750.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

