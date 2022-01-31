Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,026 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.68.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47.
In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after buying an additional 485,512 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
