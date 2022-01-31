Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,026 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after buying an additional 485,512 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

